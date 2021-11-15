Chilly and Windy to Kick Start The Week

A chilly and windy start to the week with highs in the low 50s and W winds gusting up to 35-40 mph. The below normal temps and breezy conditions will stick around into tomorrow. Wednesday temps will warm into the low-mid 60s. Thursday highs will jump into the upper 60s to 70 degrees. Temperatures fall back into the low to mid 50s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

