Chilly And Blustery End To The Work Week

Abundant sunshine, chilly and blustery conditions will prevail today. Northwest winds will gust upwards of 30-35 mph making the upper 40s feel like the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Temps will stay below normal into Saturday. Sunday highs will be seasonal in the mid 50s with a slight chance for a spotty shower. The better chance for showers will be on Monday as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, Tuesday will be cold and windy with highs only in the mid 40s and it will feel like the low to mid 30s. Dry mid-week into Thursday. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be seasonal in the mid 50s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

