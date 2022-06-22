Chance Strong Storms Late-Day

BALTIMORE — There is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms mid-afternoon through the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the city - westward under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding will be the major threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. High temperatures will climb near normal levels, into the mid-80s with the humidity sticking around through the rest of the work week. Trending warmer this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. A cold front brings the chance for showers and storms on Monday afternoon. Drier weather prevails for Tuesday with below normal temperatures.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.