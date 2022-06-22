Watch
Weather

Actions

Chance Strong Storms Late-Day

Humidity lingers...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete Tuesday night weather
spc.JPG
Posted at 3:56 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 04:28:24-04

BALTIMORE — There is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms mid-afternoon through the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the city - westward under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding will be the major threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. High temperatures will climb near normal levels, into the mid-80s with the humidity sticking around through the rest of the work week. Trending warmer this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. A cold front brings the chance for showers and storms on Monday afternoon. Drier weather prevails for Tuesday with below normal temperatures.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018