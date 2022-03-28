Chance For Strong/Severe Storms Thursday

WMAR

It's still a few days away, but the dynamics are already shaping up for the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms rolling through our area Thursday afternoon/evening. A strong cold front will approach the area Thursday— ahead of the frontal passage, strong warm air advection will lead to temperatures soaring into the mid 70s and significant storm fuel values.

The best chance for organized storms will occur during the afternoon, ahead of the front. By late evening the line will diminish and transition to rain event. We will continue to update you on this event as we go through the next couple of days.

