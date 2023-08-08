Calmer conditions today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! High pressure builds in behind the cold front and yields drier and slightly cooler temperatures today, in the mid-80s. Back near 90° on Wednesday with mostly dry skies. Another disturbance brings the chance for scattered showers and some thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon/evening. Right now, it looks sub-severe. Friday will be drier with highs in the upper-80s late-week and more humidity. There is a slight chance of an afternoon pop-up storm on Saturday and Sunday, but most areas will be rain and storm-free. It will be hot and humid with temperatures will warm into the low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Clouds decrease, with a high near 85. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a chance of late-day showers and storms, with a high near 89.