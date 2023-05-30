Bye bye showers

BALTIMORE — Conditions dry out today with more sunshine across the northern portion of the area. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper-70s. The dry stretch of weather persists through the rest of the week thanks to high pressure building in. The summer time heat is on late-week! Temperatures will approach 90° on Friday-possibly making it our first 90° day of the year! Temperatures will trend cooler this weekend as a cold front descends from the north. This may spark some showers on Saturday. Heating back up into next week!
Have a great day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.