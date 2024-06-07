Bye bye humidity!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The weather finally settles down as we head into the weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds and low humidity! High temperatures will range in the mid-80s through Sunday. Saturday is the weekend winner with mostly sunny skies. Mostly dry conditions are expected on Sunday, but a cold front will move through and may spark an isolated shower or two towards the evening hours. There will be plenty of dry time next week. Temperatures warm up quickly into the mid to upper-80s by the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.