Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Bye bye humidity!

Drier conditions heading into the weekend...
Finally a break from storms and showers as we head into the weekend. Friday is looking dry and will feel much more comfortable with lower humidity. Saturday is the pick day with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Sunday is mostly dry but we will have to watch for an isolated shower in the evening hours. Next week is mostly dry. Temperatures warm up quickly - back into the upper 80s by Thursday.
TODYA.jpg
Posted at 2:29 AM, Jun 07, 2024

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The weather finally settles down as we head into the weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds and low humidity! High temperatures will range in the mid-80s through Sunday. Saturday is the weekend winner with mostly sunny skies. Mostly dry conditions are expected on Sunday, but a cold front will move through and may spark an isolated shower or two towards the evening hours. There will be plenty of dry time next week. Temperatures warm up quickly into the mid to upper-80s by the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018