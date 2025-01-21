Brutally cold wind chills mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Dangerously cold wind chills will continue through mid-week! High temperatures will only rise into the teens and low-20s today and Wednesday. A few passing flurries are possible this afternoon and evening, but no snow accumulation is expected. It will feel like the single digits and even sub-zero across our northern communities tonight and Wednesday night. Warming up into the 30s later this week with plenty of sunshine. The 40s make a comeback this weekend and early next week!

Stay sunny & warm!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A chance of flurries. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -3. Light northwest wind increasing to 5-10 mph in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 19.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.