"Brrr" is the perfect weather word for today

BALTIMORE — Waking up to a frigid start with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens for most! High pressure builds in and yields a lighter southwesterly wind flow and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain below normal, only rising into the low-40s. Trending more seasonal late-week with highs in the 50s and rain chances increase late in the day on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. The 50s stick around this weekend and Saturday looks mostly rain-free. Another system moves into the area and brings renewed rain chances for Sunday. Some left over showers may spill into Monday with highs near 60° before drier air works in on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 53.

Friday Night Rain, mainly before 8pm. Low around 39.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.