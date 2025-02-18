Brisk & breezy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Brisk and breezy today with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up into the mid-30s this afternoon. There is a chance for snow on Wednesday, but most of the system will track south of us. This will lead to lower snow totals. Most in our area look to land under an inch. There is still time for this system to shift north or south, but the trend is looking like less snow for us. We will dry out by the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures get a little warmer, but not by much.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of light snow south. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night A chance of light snow south. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday A chance of morning light snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.