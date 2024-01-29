Brisk and breezy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! It will be a brisk and breezy start to the week with afternoon highs in the mid-40s and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. Clouds increase throughout Tuesday before a disturbance brings a chance of some flurries and raindrops on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the low-50s late-week with a slight chance of an isolated shower or two on Friday to wrap up the work week. Expect more sunshine this weekend with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Decreasing clouds, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 5-12 mph.

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow and rain in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43.