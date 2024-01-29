Watch Now
Brisk and breezy today

Gradually warming up late-week...
Good Sunday everyone! It is a cool and wet day here in Maryland. Showers should start to taper off later this evening. The start of the week is chilly and dry. Highs in the low to mid-40s. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/mild-misty-with-fog
temps.png
Posted at 2:30 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 02:30:08-05

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! It will be a brisk and breezy start to the week with afternoon highs in the mid-40s and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. Clouds increase throughout Tuesday before a disturbance brings a chance of some flurries and raindrops on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the low-50s late-week with a slight chance of an isolated shower or two on Friday to wrap up the work week. Expect more sunshine this weekend with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Decreasing clouds, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 5-12 mph.
Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 44.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday A slight chance of snow and rain in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 45.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 43.

