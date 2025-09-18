Bringing back the sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Clouds will gradually clear this morning, allowing for the sun to shine today! This will help temperatures warm up into the low-80s this afternoon. Slightly warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s! Mostly dry this weekend stays dry, with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. A seasonal start to the first day of Autumn on Monday, before temperatures rise into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.