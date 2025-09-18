Bringing back the sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Clouds will gradually clear this morning, allowing for the sun to shine today! This will help temperatures warm up into the low-80s this afternoon. Slightly warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s! Mostly dry this weekend stays dry, with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. A seasonal start to the first day of Autumn on Monday, before temperatures rise into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.