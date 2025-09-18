Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Bringing back the sunshine!

Warmer late-week...
Good Wednesday evening! The clouds and mist will linger overnight tonight, but the heavy rain has come to an end! Expect a cloudy start to your Thursday, with sunshine developing by the early afternoon. It'll be sunny and much warmer Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds in aloft! The weekend stays dry, however, temps drop on Saturday as a cool front slides through! Looking ahead, next week is trending seasonable, with partly cloudy skies most days and temps around 80°!
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
TODAY.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Clouds will gradually clear this morning, allowing for the sun to shine today! This will help temperatures warm up into the low-80s this afternoon. Slightly warmer on Friday, with highs in the mid-80s! Mostly dry this weekend stays dry, with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. A seasonal start to the first day of Autumn on Monday, before temperatures rise into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft