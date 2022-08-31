Bright sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — It will feel noticeably less humid today with bright sunshine and highs in the mid-80s! This trend continues through the rest of the work week! Temperatures and humidity levels will rise into Labor Day weekend with a few shower and storm opportunities on Sunday afternoon. It will feel warm and muggy for Labor Day and a round of thunderstorms are possible, thanks to a cold front lingering nearby.
Stay tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Labor Day A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.