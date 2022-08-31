Bright sunshine today!

BALTIMORE — It will feel noticeably less humid today with bright sunshine and highs in the mid-80s! This trend continues through the rest of the work week! Temperatures and humidity levels will rise into Labor Day weekend with a few shower and storm opportunities on Sunday afternoon. It will feel warm and muggy for Labor Day and a round of thunderstorms are possible, thanks to a cold front lingering nearby.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.