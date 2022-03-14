Bright Sunshine to Start the Week!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures start off cool this morning with mainly clear skies. Some icy patches on untreated roads are possible early. Temperatures will climb back above normal today, with highs in the upper-50s to near 60° thanks to a southwesterly wind flow and lots of sun. Temperatures will remain above normal through the week in the 60s and will rise into the 70s by the end of the week! On Thursday, a system could bring a slight chance of a few showers.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.