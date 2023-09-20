Bright sunshine returns!

BALTIMORE — Waking up with cool temperatures to kick off your Wednesday thanks to radiational cooling. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable today, in the upper-70s and low-80s. Clouds move in on Friday as a coastal low pressure system glides up the coastline. This system will likely bring wet and windy weather to Maryland this weekend. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall over the Delmarva Peninsula on Saturday. Coastal flooding will be a concern thanks to gusty winds. There is still plenty of uncertainty with where it tracks in relation to the shoreline. We will continue to monitor these hazards as we inch closer to the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday A chance of rain before 2pm. Gradual clearing, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.