Bright sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Skies will be filled with sunshine with highs in the upper-70s. Keeping abundant sunshine around Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will rise through the weekend, in the mid to upper-80s on Sunday. Humidity will increase into the beginning of next week with highs above normal, near 90°!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.