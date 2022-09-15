Watch Now
Bright sunshine!

Temperatures and humidity levels increase...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete Wednesday night weather
Posted at 3:25 AM, Sep 15, 2022
BALTIMORE — Skies will be filled with sunshine with highs in the upper-70s. Keeping abundant sunshine around Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will rise through the weekend, in the mid to upper-80s on Sunday. Humidity will increase into the beginning of next week with highs above normal, near 90°!

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87.

