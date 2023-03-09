Bright & sunny today

BALTIMORE — Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s today! Friday's weather setup gets tricky. A wintry mix transitioning over to rain is expected Friday morning and through most of the afternoon and evening. Some light snow accumulation is possible in some of the higher elevation areas. This will keep us cooler with temperatures in the mid 40s. This system sticks around into Saturday morning so if you have plans early, factor in some rain chances. We do clear out for most of the weekend. There is another rain chance late Sunday into Monday. There has been some disagreement between the weather models on how quickly that low pressure system gets here. If it keeps speeding up rain chances increase for the second half of Sunday. We stay cool most of next week with temperatures in the mid 40s. That is below average for this time of year. There is a better chance at a warm up Late next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain. High near 45. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 36. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.