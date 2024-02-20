Bright sunny skies today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A frosty start to the day with seasonal highs in the mid to upper-40s under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will remain in control through the middle of the week- keeping skies dry. Milder with highs in the mid-50s with more clouds late week. A cold front approaches from the west on Thursday, bringing some showers to the area towards the evening. Showers will linger into Friday and will be off and on in nature. Drier skies and increasing sunshine this weekend. Saturday will be more seasonal thanks to a slight northwest breeze. Warming up into the mid-50s on Sunday and low-60s on Monday!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Patchy fog early. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday A slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.