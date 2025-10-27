Bright start to the workweek

Good morning. happy Monday!

Easy start to the morning hours with mostly clear skies and a bit of a chill to the air. The chill will linger into the afternoon, with below-normal temperatures expected to stick around for highs. Things start to change Tuesday evening, with a slight chance of rain overnight into Wednesday. Off and on showers continue into the ending portions of the workweek. Halloween, so far, is one of our dry days, but the trade-off off are winds.

Overnight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 49.

Thursday Rain. High near 62.

Thursday Night Rain likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.