Bright skies today!

BALTIMORE — Mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow with highs low-50s. Northwest winds will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. High temperatures will take a slight dip on Friday and Saturday, in the mid-40s. The next weather maker arrives on Friday-bringing mostly cold rain to the area during the afternoon into Saturday. Rain looks most widespread Friday night into Saturday morning. There is a chance of a wintry mix across higher terrain, where temperatures will be coolest. Sunday is the pick day of the two with sun and clouds and highs near 50°. Trending cooler into early next week with highs in the 40s. An area of low pressure will bring another shot of rain to the area on Monday and Tuesday. If enough cold air filters in, there is a chance of wet snowflakes mixing in northwest of the metro.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.