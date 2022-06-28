Bright & Beautiful Today!

Bringing back the bright sunshine today! High pressure moves in— lowering humidity levels today and tomorrow! High temperatures will be below normal today, in the low-80s, thanks to a northwest wind flow. A spotty pop-up shower is possible Wednesday but most areas remain dry. Keeping a decent amount of sunshine around through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will warm back up into the to low mid-90s late-week, thanks to an elevated southerly wind flow. Showers and storms are possible for the start of the 4th of July weekend. Clouds and shower chances remain in place for the 4th of July.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 69.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.