Bright and sunny for Tuesday start

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

Back at work today, with sunshine on the way. Skies opened up in the overnight hours making way for clear skies this A.M. to take over. Temperatures will be very mild for the next 24 hours. The 80s push in and linger into Wednesday. A small disturbance before a bit one this week moves in for the evening hours on Wednesday. Friday is the heavy hitter, with rain and a few rumbles possible. A big cool down by the weekend and early next week.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday

A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65.