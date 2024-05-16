Briefly drying out today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Drier skies are expected today with intervals of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid-70s through Friday. Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday with showers holding off until midnight. Scattered showers slide through Saturday morning into the afternoon, with cooler temperatures, in the upper-60s. Bring the rain jacket with you if you're heading out to the Preakness Stakes! Conditions dry out on Sunday with temperatures in the low-70s. Early next week will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5-10mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.