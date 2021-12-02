Breezy With Sun & Clouds

A few showers moved through this morning. Expect clouds some sun, breezy and mild conditions today. Southwest winds will gust up to 25-30 mph with highs in the low to mid 60s. A cold front will move through tonight, dropping temps into the mid 50s tomorrow into the first half of the weekend. Showers are possible on Monday as another cold front slices through the area. Tuesday highs will plummet to below normal into the mid to upper 40s. The next system moves in by mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

