Breezy With Plenty of Sunshine

A dry cold front will move through this morning. Behind it drier and colder air will move in. The drier air will arrive today allowing for ample sunshine and the colder air will arrive by tomorrow with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. The next chance for showers is Tuesday. High pressure builds in by mid-week. Showers are possible by the end of the week into the start of the weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks back and hour and "fall back" on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

