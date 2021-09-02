Breezy, Cool and Comfy

Plenty of sunshine will prevail today! It will be cool, comfy and breezy in the wake of a cold front. Highs will only be in the upper 70s, dew points in the 40s & 50s and northerly winds gusts up to 25 mph. Temps will rebound to seasonal levels by Labor Day!

Lynette Charles

Today Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 6 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.