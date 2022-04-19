Breezy And Chilly With Sun And Clouds

Drier today but it will be chilly and breezy, again, with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Westerly gusts will be up to 35-40 mph. Expect more sunshine tomorrow as high pressure continues to build in. Seasonal with more clouds by Thursday but it will be even warmer by the end of the week with highs in the mid 70s. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s by the end of the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sun and clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

