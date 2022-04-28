Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 AM. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and below normal today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temps will bump up closer to normal by the start of the weekend. Showers are possible for the second half of the weekend into the beginning of next week. Temps will rise into the mid to upper 70s Monday into Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.