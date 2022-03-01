Breezy And Above Normal

The first day of March and Meteorological Spring brings sun, clouds, wind and above average temperatures. The southerly winds will gust up to 25 mph and high temps will be above normal in the upper 50s. 60s roll in tomorrow. Although temps drop into the 50s and 40s by the end of the week, courtesy of a cold front, it should stay mainly dry with only a slight chance of a spotty shower/sprinkle on Thursday. Temps head to the 70s Sunday and Monday with showers possible.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Light southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.