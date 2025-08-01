Breaking the heatwave with below normal temps today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday and first day of August! Morning clouds and drizzle give way to some sunny breaks this afternoon. We finally break the heatwave today, and temperatures will only rise into the mid-70s. The weekend will feature more sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 80s! Next week starts off dry with temperatures warming up slightly into the mid-80s. Rain chances increase towards the end of the week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.