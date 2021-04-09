Watch
Breaking Down The Weekend

Best Times To Get Outside...
Posted at 6:46 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 18:46:24-04
The weekend is finally here and I know most of us are looking forwards to a little rest and relaxation. The weekend also gives us a little more time to slow down and have fun. Looking at this weekend, there's one day that will be best for being outdoors and having fun with friends/family...the other not so much. Saturday is this week's clear weekend winner. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with temperatures running nearly 10° above average!

I'm tracking rain chances returning late night into Sunday morning, but that shouldn't effect any of you daytime plans. Sunday looks a little messier, where we will pick up another half to three quarters inch of rain. We'll be tracking a cold front that will be sliding through and we could see a couple of thunderstorms embedded in the line-- none of which should be near severe limits. Temperatures soar into the upper 70s through the afternoon.

