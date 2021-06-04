Bracing For A Heatwave!

WMAR

Brace yourself...

Temperatures will be 10°+ above average this weekend!

Humidity will be creeping up through the weekend, so remember to hydrate!

In addition, the UV indices will be in the high territory through the beginning of next week.

If you plan on being outside, it will only take 20 minutes for your skin to burn, each afternoon-- especially between the hours of 11am to 3pm.

You should still get out and soak up some sun-- just be mindful that uv-rays are strongest late morning to early afternoon-- so you should seek shade when possible and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Also, don't leave home without the sunscreen, and if you're going to be outdoors for an extended period of time you should reapply your sunscreen every two hours.

