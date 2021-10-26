Blustery With Wrap Around Showers Possible

A blustery day on tap with winds gusting up to 40-50 mph. Hence, a Wind Advisory is in effect from Noon-Midnight. An area of low pressure of the coast will wrap in some scattered showers today. High pressure will build in Wednesday and Thursday bringing dry conditions and more sunshine. The next chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday. A 50/50 weekend is in store with showers possible on Saturday and sun and clouds on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a northwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers. High near 65. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers, mainly before 9pm. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.