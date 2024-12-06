Blustery winds take over today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! It will be a very cold start to the day with below freezing temperatures and wind chills in the single digits and teens! Blustery wind gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel like the 20s throughout the day, despite all the sunshine. Winds will finally relax this weekend with dry skies and temperatures climbing into the low-40s on Saturday and low-50s on Sunday! Warming up through the first half of next week with highs rebounding into the mid-50s and low-60s! Rain chances increase on Monday afternoon and evening before dry air briefly filters in on Tuesday. Wednesday is looking wet as another system swings through. The timing of the front will dictate the potential of a wintry mix of rain and snow across our northwest suburbs on Wednesday night. We will watch this very closely!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Rain. High near 55.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Showers. Low around 45.

Wednesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.