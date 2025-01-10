Blustery winds take a break!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! High temperatures will rise near the freezing mark today! Winds will be more manageable as well, making it feel less blustery, but wind chills will still remain in the teens and 20s today. Clouds increase ahead of the next round of snow, which develops late tonight into Saturday morning. Light accumulations of 1-2" are expected for the Baltimore metro with slightly higher totals south. Click here for the full write up: Saturday snow chance for Maryland

We go from snow to sun on Saturday and it will be dry but very cold for the Ravens game with temperatures in the 20s around kickoff and halftime. Dress warm if you're heading to M&T Bank Stadium! A sunny finish to the weekend with highs in the mid-30s on Sunday. Rising in the upper-30s on Monday, before temperatures come tumbling down into the middle of the week with blustery winds.

Let's Go Ravens!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Snow. Low around 24. Calm wind.

Saturday Snow in the morning. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 31.