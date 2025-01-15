Blustery winds and bitterly cold wind chills today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Starting off with single digit wind chills this morning! Blustery northwest wind gusts between 25-35 mph will make it feel like the teens throughout the afternoon, despite all the sunshine. A fast moving system could bring a light coating of snow across our northern suburbs on Thursday. Warming back into the 40s on Friday and this weekend. There is a chance of rain showers on Saturday, while Sunday could feature a mixture of rain and light snow as temperatures drop. There is still plenty of uncertainty with timing and placement, so stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for updates. Turning bitterly cold next week with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark on MLK Day. Tuesday is projected to be one of the coldest days so far this season, with morning temps in the single digits and afternoon highs in the teens!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of snow showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

M.L.King Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 18.