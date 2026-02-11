Blustery start to Thursday

Good morning, happy Thursday!

Temperatures are struggling this AM, with temperatures in the 20s. Some clouds and blustery northwest winds will linger throughout the morning and afternoon, making it feel rather cool during the day. Winds will be persistent even into the evening hours. All eyes to the west and the weekend as our next system approaches. Looking like a mostly rain type event, some models show a few snow flakes are possible. The extended weekend will turn to a warmer workweek, with projected temperatures in the 50s by the middle of the week! Something to look forward to as we bundle up this Thursday.

Stay Warm!

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Washington's Birthday A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.