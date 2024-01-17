Bitterly cold wind chills today

BALTIMORE — An arctic air mass settles in today-leaving us with bitterly cold wind chills near 0° to start off the day. Afternoon highs will only warm into the upper-20s for most, despite abundant sunshine. Keep an eye out for slick spots on roads as black ice could be a concern this morning and afternoon. Clouds increase on Thursday before our next chance of some light snow showers on Friday. The timing and exact amount of snowfall is still a bit uncertain, but model guidance is showing between 1-3" of snow for most. Stay tuned as this forecast can/will change. Bitterly cold and blustery heading into the weekend with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs at or below freezing. Sunshine increases throughout the weekend. The temperatures rebound back into the 40s early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday Snow. High near 34.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.