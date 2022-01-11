Bitter Cold Wind Chill On Tap

Bitter cold will greet you today with the wind chill in the single digits this morning and teens this afternoon. Tomorrow into Thursday temps will moderate to seasonal levels with highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold front will move through dropping temps down into the mid to upper 30s by Friday. Another system may bring the chance for snow Saturday and Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday

A chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

M.L.King Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

