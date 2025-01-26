Big warm-up on the way

We are heading into a very different pattern this week. Temperatures are set to warm up big time. We will get back to average highs for this time of year and then some. Readings are near 50 on Monday afternoon with sunny skies. Tuesday looks breezy and cloudy. It is a taste of spring with the 50s in store for midweek. We stay clear this work week. That changes by the weekend with showers back in the forecast. If that system can slide a bit south, we could be looking at snow. Stay tuned.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Monday Partly sunny through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Light west wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.