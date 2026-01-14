Big changes start Wednesday

Good morning, happy Wednesday!

Today starts a change over the state as we see a cold front approach from the west. Temperatures are mild this morning and in the 40s with a nice breeze. We will see a gradual build in temperatures as the lower 50s are expected. Following this strong front, we will see a rapid decline in temperatures and a quick spike in already breezy conditions for Thursday. We will trend a little below our averages to finish off the workweek, with the 30s for highs. We are keeping a close eye on a system for the weekend, with the potential for mixed precipitation, but the jury is still out on that one. We will circle back a little closer to time.

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.