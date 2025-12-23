Big change to the extended forecast

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It's not too bad out there, temperature-wise, here in Maryland. Overcast conditions with rain showers lingering this morning kept us mild in the overnight hours. We will see a gradual build of temperatures for the morning and afternoon. A big shift in the air for Friday morning and afternoon as we are tracking a wintry mix headed our way. Unfortunately, the 60s are out, and the 30s are back in. With this change, our moisture will switch over to a rain-to-ice mix for the morning hours. Be mindful of this for any travel plans.

Have a safe Holiday!

Overnight A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Christmas Day A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Rain, snow, and freezing rain. High near 38.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 33.

Saturday Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.