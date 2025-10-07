Beneficial rain is on the way!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Clouds increase with high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s, thanks to a southerly breeze! A cold front slides through tonight, delivering widespread rain and even some heavy downpours. Perhaps some rumbles of thunder could be heard as well early Wednesday morning as the system makes it's way through. This will likely impact the morning commute. Most areas will receive 0.50-1" of rain by Wednesday morning. Drier and cooler later this week with highs in the mid-60s. Slightly milder this weekend with the potential for a coastal low pressure system to bring rain to the area on Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with how far inland this system will track, so we will monitor this closely!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers. A high near 66.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Columbus Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.