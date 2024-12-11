Beneficial rain arrives!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A wet and foggy start to the day with soaking rain and gusty winds through the afternoon and early-evening. Average rainfall totals of 1-2" can be expected when it is all said and done. Temperatures come tumbling down from the mid 60s midday to the 40s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s ear;y Thursday morning with blustery winds behind the cold front. A winter-like finish to the work week with abundant sunshine. Rain-free on Saturday with showers moving in on Sunday. Temperatures climb through the 40s this weekend and into the 50s early next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Temperature rising to near 63 this morning, then falling during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.