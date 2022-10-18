Below normal temperatures this week

BALTIMORE — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and low-40s. Colder air will keep temperatures well below average —struggling to reach the mid-50s. Unseasonably cool air sticks around through the rest of the work week. Gradual warming by Friday with temperatures getting back into seasonable territory by the weekend. There is a chance of showers late Sunday night into Monday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.