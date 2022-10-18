Below normal temperatures this week

BALTIMORE — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and low-40s. Colder air will keep temperatures well below average —struggling to reach the mid-50s. Unseasonably cool air sticks around through the rest of the work week. Gradual warming by Friday with temperatures getting back into seasonable territory by the weekend. There is a chance of showers late Sunday night into Monday.
Stay tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night Areas of frost after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.