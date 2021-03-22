Beginning To Feel A Lot Like Spring....

WMAR

All of these comfortable afternoons come with a price...

While running around Lake Montebello this weekend, I noticed that my eyes were very watery. Then came the sniffles. A reminder that the seasons are shifting and it it's time to start taking my allergy meds again.

The next few days we will see elevated pollen levels. It's primarily tree pollen-- elm, juniper, and poplar.

There are simple things you can do to reduce your exposure. We're all washing our hands 30 times a day-- and keeping that regimen is a major first step. A trip to the pharmacy is always a safe bet--- Over-the-counter decongestants will help relieve a stuffy nose; antihistamines can tackle sniffles and itching.

Rainy days typically give us temporary relief and we have a few rain opportunities this week.

