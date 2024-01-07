Becoming breezy today

BALTIMORE — Happy Sunday! Watch out for slick spots on the roads this morning as temperatures hover around freezing near sunrise. Drier and windy today with wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. High temperatures will be seasonal today and Monday, with highs in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be wet and very gusty as our next storm system moves through. Much of central Maryland can expect widespread moderate to heavy rain, so urban and river flooding is not out of the question. Strong southerly wind gusts will help temperatures climb well into the 50s. Showers taper Wednesday morning with above normal temperatures in the 50s and elevated winds. Less breezy on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Another storm system may impact the area Friday into Saturday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Rain. High near 57. Windy.

Tuesday Night Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. Windy.

Wednesday A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.