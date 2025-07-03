Beautiful Thursday ahead

Good morning!

This Thursday, we are looking at a nice setup for the weather department. High pressure begins to build to our west while this frontal system finally pushes through. Thursday will warm up nicely, with a few clouds to start off, then clearer skies pushing forward. A very isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm does exist in the forecast, but we are not seeing anything to suggest this would be anything but a quick system. Temperatures warm back into the 90s this afternoon. Your Independence Day is also looking nice, with warm, dry conditions continuing. Our next weathermaker is scheduled for early next week, bringing showers and cooler temperatures.

Overnight Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Independence Day Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.