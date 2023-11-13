Grants awarded to restore and protect Chesapeake Bay watershed habitats

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Serviceand the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced 25 grants totaling $7.4 million for projects to improve the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Nine Maryland organizations were awarded grants.

The grants will advance the goals of the Chesapeake Watershed Investments in Landscape Defense (Chesapeake WILD) Program. Grants will be matched bringing the total awarded to over $19 million.

The impact will be felt all along the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The money will be used to improve recreational access along more than 31 miles of river and trails. Restore more than 32 riparian miles of forest habitat, and improve nearly 120 river miles for migratory fish species.

Conservation efforts will also protect more than 4,700 acres of fish and wildlife habitat, including 2,000 wildlife corridors to allow species to shift habitats in response to climate change.

“This partner-driven program prioritizes projects that are led by communities and that respond to climate change,” said Service Director Martha Williams. “The work done through these funded projects helps ensure we achieve meaningful and lasting outcomes for all watershed residents now and in the future.”

The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the U.S. Nearly 1 million waterfowl winter on and near the bay each year, approximately one-third of the Atlantic Coast’s migratory population. More than 18 million people live and work in the Chesapeake Bay region.

A full list of 2023 Chesapeake WILD grant projects is available here.