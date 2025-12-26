Back to the 30s with mix on the way

Good morning, happy Friday.

We are in for a bit of a messy forecast for the second half of the day today. Temperatures will be chill from start to finish on Friday, with a few of us struggling to break from the 20s. Cloudy skies will turn to a wintry mix past the noon hour today. Temperatures will hover close to freezing, which could cause some hazards on the roadways. We will see a chilly overnight as we turn towards the weekend, but improvements to the forecast will arrive with it. Sunday, rain looks to return and spill over into the new workweek.

Overnight Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 6 mph.

Friday A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet before 3pm, then rain and sleet likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Rain and sleet before 10pm, then a chance of rain. Low around 34.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday A chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 56.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

New Year's Day Partly sunny, with a high near 41.